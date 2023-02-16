A book of condolence has been opened at Belfast City Hall in memory to those who lost their lives in a recent earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

Tens of thousands have so far been confirmed dead across the two countries, with the aid response of both governments coming under fire.

Countries around the world have pledged millions in aid since the earthquake first hit, with the UK government announcing on Wednesday that it will give another £25m towards the relief effort.

In Northern Ireland, more than £1m was donated to the Donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal in just four days.

On Thursday afternoon, Lord Mayor Tina Black and Deputy Lord Mayor Michelle Kelly were the first to sign the book of condolence in Belfast.

The book of condolence is in the main reception area at the City Hall and can be signed by member of the public during opening hours. In Londonderry, a book of condolence has been opened at the Guildhall.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Council, Sandra Duffy said: "I would also encourage the local community to share in the grief and to express their condolence and sympathy by signing the Book of Condolence at is currently available at the Guildhall or online via the Council website."

