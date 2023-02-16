A 10-year-old's Christmas wish almost ended in tears after a ticket seller scammed him and his dad at the weekend.

Luis Curran, from Portaferry in Co Down, is a Liverpool fanatic.

He had written to Santa asking for tickets to see his favourite team play at Anfield for the first time.

When the promised tickets didn't show on game day, two unlikely heroes who live just two miles from the Curran family in Portaferry saved the day.

Janet Curran explained that Luis and his dad travelled to Liverpool on the overnight boat on Sunday.

"They had to wait for check in at 4pm so they hung around Liverpool before going on to the match at Anfield," she said.

"They waited right up to before kick-off and the tickets never came.

"It's a very special thing for a father to take their child to their first football match."

When the promised tickets didn't arrive Luis thought his dream day had turned to a nightmare.

He told UTV he felt "very sad as I didn't I would get to see my first match".

However all hope was not lost thanks to two familiar faces.

Paul Milligan, also known as Spike, and Kevin Docherty, also known as Smurf, are members of Portaferry Liverpool Supports Club.

Spike told UTV: "We were just walking to the stadium and we bumped into Luis and his dad and we just got chatting and asked where they were sitting, to see if we were sitting together.

"His dad said he hadn't received his tickets yet and looked down at Luis and I could see him crying and we just said, 'If that's the way it is, he can have our tickets'.

"Luis's dad was a bit reluctant at the start but we said we'd be back over in a few weeks time to watch them."

Smurf added: "It wasn't a hard decision".

"We only did what we thought was right, we couldn't see the child not getting in to a game on his first time over.

"Money is only money, but it's a dream come true for Luis. We couldn't let it not happen for him."

Janet said Luis and his dad were incredibly lucky to bump onto Spike and Smurf.

"Out of 60,000 people to bump into people who live two miles away, friends we've known for a while, the odds of that are unbelievable," she added.

As for Luis, his was delighted his Christmas wish came true.

"I felt really happy. It didn't feel real! I had goosebumps," he told UTV.

"I feel really grateful to Spike and Smurf and I hope we get to do something for them soon."

