A window is suspected to have been shot at and petrol has been poured through the front doors of a number of properties in Bangor.

It happened during the early hours of Thursday 16 February.

Police said they received the first of two reports of petrol having been poured through a letterbox on Fort Avenue at 12.20am.

A further incident was reported to police at Fort Drive at 12.40am.

A police spokesperson said the PSNI is also investigating "a report of suspected bullet holes being discovered in the living room window of a property at Fort Terrace shortly before 12.55am."

“Further damage was located inside an interior wall inside the house," they added.

"A man, described as being around 6ft in height, 30 to 40 years old, and of a muscular build, was reported to have been seen in the area at the time.

"He was described as wearing dark coloured clothing, including loose fitting bottoms, a tight top, and he had his hood up.”

Police have asked for anyone who was in the area to come forward with information which may assist with their enquiries by contacting detectives on 101, quoting reference number 15 of 16/02/23.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

