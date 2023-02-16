The Prime Minister is due to hold talks with the Stormont political parties on Friday about the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Rishi Sunak flew into Belfast on Thursday evening with Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

It comes amid growing speculation that a deal has been reached in negotiations between the UK and EU over the post-Brexit trading arrangement.

UTV's Political Editor Tracey Magee said it appears the though the talks are now coming to a conclusion, perhaps as early as next week.

"Certainly it has the feel as if this is all reaching endgame," Tracey said.

She continued: "Central to all of it will be the meeting with the DUP because of course it is their protest which has meant that Stormont has been down for over a year.

"But all the parties will want to know what Rishi Sunak has negotiated with the EU."

The DUP left the Northern Ireland Executive in 2022 due to its concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking to UTV Live on Thursday, DUP MP Gregory Campbell said his party would be seeking assurances from the prime minister during any meeting.

This weekend, the Prime Minister is travelling to Munich where he's expected to hold talks on the fringes with EU leaders.

In a statement on Thursday evening, a No 10 spokeswoman said: "Whilst talks with the EU are ongoing, ministers continue to engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure any solution fixes the practical problems on the ground, meets our overarching objectives, and safeguards Northern Ireland's place in the UK's internal market.

"The Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland are travelling to Northern Ireland this evening to speak to political parties as part of this engagement process."

