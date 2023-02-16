The PSNI has launched a partnership with the Royal National Institute of Blind People Northern Ireland.

The aim is to increase awareness and understanding of sight loss within the police, as well as increasing engagement with the sight loss community.

More than two million people have sight loss across the UK, with 57,500 living in Northern Ireland.

Police and Crime Prevention officers will speak directly to those affected by sight loss, to offer advice on home safety, scams, hate crime as well as a range of other topics. The Royal National Institute of Blind People Northern Ireland will at the same time ensure police have access to best practice guidelines to meet the needs of the 57,500 blind and partially sighted people living in Northern Ireland.

Speaking of the partnership, Assistant Chief Constable, Bobby Singleton, Local Policing, said: “Through this initiative, we will gain valuable understanding which will assist teams when they are out in neighbourhoods and serving the community. “We will be taking part in a range of Q&A sessions to offer advice on crime prevention which we hope will ensure those who are blind or partially sighted feel safe.” He added. RNIB Country Director in Northern Ireland, Robert Shilliday, says the charity is glad to get the opportunity to work with the police. He added: “At RNIB we’re determined to remove the barriers that exist for blind or partially sighted people here in Northern Ireland, and so I relish this opportunity to work with PSNI in this way.

It’s vital that the sight loss community have the advice and information provided by PSNI in a way that ultimately means they feel as safe and empowered as possible.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.