Strikes

Four trade unions, which represent the majority of teachers here, have confirmed they are taking part in strike action next Tuesaday.

They're calling for a fully funded pay increase of 12 percent.

Meanwhile on that same day health Unions in Northern Ireland will also take to the picket lines over pay and woking conditions.

Industrial action by health workers was scheduled to take place today, however, the change has been made to coincide with industrial action by teachers.

Vigil

Candlelit vigils in memory of Brianna Ji took place in Belfast and Londonderry last night.

At Belfast City Hall, a crowd gathered holding placards reading Rest in Power and Trans Rights Now.

The 16-year old, who identified as a transgender girl, was stabbed to death in a park in Cheshire on Saturday.

Sturgeon

As the race to replace Scotland's Frist Minister begins tributes have been paid to Nicola Sturgeon.

Sinn Fein Vice-President Michelle O'Neill described Ms Sturgeon as a colleague and a friend following her shock departure.

While DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson extended his best wishes. Ms Sturgeon says she will remain in office until a new leader is appointed.

Blind

The PSNI has launched a new initiative to increase engagement with the sight loss community in Northern Ireland.

Partnering with the RNIB, the scheme is to increase awareness and understanding of sight loss within the service and community.

There are more than 50-thousand blind and partially-sighted people in Northern Ireland.

