Attacks on police have reached a five-year high with the level of violence used described as 'disturbing' by a senior officer.

The PSNI said assaults with injury have increased year-on-year from 516 between April 2018 to March 2019, to 911 between April 2021 to March 2022.

Since April 2022, there have been 923 attacks.

In January, 43 police officers were assaulted during a one week period.

One of these officers sustained a dislocated knee. With six years of service, the Response officer said he’s been assaulted around a dozen times in the last three years alone. He said he believes there is a perception among some people that assaults on police are "part of the job".

“I didn’t join the police to be assaulted, to break a limb or to be spat on,” he said.

An officer based in Mid Ulster recalled how she almost considered leaving her job following an attack which was sparked within 10 to 15 seconds of her responding to a call-out.The officer was dealing with a man who was became violent after he was arrested in relation to a road traffic collision. She said he put his hands around her neck and tried to strangle her before punching her, leaving her with facial injuries.

“It’s a lot easier to talk about now but, at the time, I felt embarrassed as this was just a regular call," she said.

“I wanted to join the police since I was 16, but I wanted to leave after that happened. But, for all the horrible days, you get the good days too. I’m glad I stayed on.”Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton has condemned all attacks on officers.

"Police officers often step into the unknown, placing their lives at risk, to protect others and that should never be taken for granted," he said.

“Being a police officer has always been a tough job, but being spat at and spat on, kicked, punched or bitten is not ‘part of the job’. Our officers are sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers. They are public servants, but they’re not punch bags."

He added: "They continue to go to work every day, do their job and take these risks to serve the community, and that must never be taken for granted. It serves to underline the remarkable job they do on a day-to-day basis.

"We, as a Police Service, will investigate their attacks rigorously, just as we would were it a member of the public. Our job is to ensure the right welfare system is in place for them when they need it. We will do all we can, and work with the Police Federation for Northern Ireland to support our officers so they’re able to deal with these situations.

ACC Bobby Singleton.

"Our ask is that the role of officers, the professionalism and restraint they show in what can be really dangerous circumstances, and the work they do on a daily basis to keep people safe, is not taken for granted and that assaults on officers should never be seen as acceptable."

Liam Kelly, Chair, Police Federation for Northern Ireland, said: "Attacks and assaults on our officers are increasing in frequency, and that is wholly unacceptable.

"We know of too many cases where officers were hospitalised with horrendous injuries. Some have been forced to retire through ill health. Scores of officers are unable to work as they recover at home. This means reduced levels of service to the public, which no one wants. It also places heavy pressure on colleagues who take on the additional workload," he added.

“We have to see deterrents that make assailants think twice of spitting, biting, kicking and headbutting officers. Tougher sentencing by the Courts is urgently required."

A spokesperson for the Policing Board said all attacks on officers were "completely unacceptable".

"Over the last year, the Board has been concerned about the increasing number of assaults and attacks on officers and has questioned whether the current legislation regarding penalties for attacks and assaults properly reflects the risks and dangers officers can face in their service to the community (Review of the Human Rights of Police Officers and Staff (nipolicingboard.org.uk) published in December 2022).

"It is crucial that those who have been subject to attack receive the proper Occupational Health and Welfare support from the Police Service as being attacked is not anybody’s ‘normal day’ at work, nor should it be.

"The Board will continue discussions on this issue with the Chief Constable at the next Board meeting.”

