Homeless support workers have said they are heartbroken over the death of a young woman who struggled with addiction and homelessness.

The woman who was in her 20s is the fourth person that used their services to die in Belfast this year, according to agencies.

Liz Rocks from Belfast Homeless Services said: "We're four or five weeks into the new year and we have four people gone, and you just go, 'Where is this going to end?"

She said her volunteers are devastated by the loss of the young woman.

"She was a wee live wire and was lovely. She was very assertive in herself and it's just heartbreaking. Here's another young life that didn't have to be gone," she added.

Around 20 people who were supported by homeless agencies in 2022 died. There are fears in the sector about the loss of life since the start of this year.

Some had said there's a crisis of mental health and addiction challenges, with a lack of emergency bed space in Belfast.

Liz Rocks explained that her team is in a difficult situation: "Last night we were left with no choice but to offer three people a sleeping bag and tell them to go to the street and that's not acceptable.

"People are saying why are people on the street, well the policies and protocols aren't working."

The Housing Executive however, insists emergency provision is available in Belfast for anyone experiencing homelessness.

It says: "a telephone hotline is in operation and around the clock support provided by staff at the Welcome Organisation to anyone in need of accommodation" and that this "includes the provision of temporary hostel or hotel accommodation where necessary."

But Liz Rocks said urgent intervention is needed: "You're just asking how many are going to be next and it just seems we're wiping out a generation at the minute."

