Play Brightcove video

Chelsea's first black player, who endured years of racist abuse from his own fans in the 1980s, has told UTV how important it is to call out all forms of prejudice in football.

Paul Canoville made a star appearance at Ashfield Boys school in east Belfast on Friday morning with teenagers from both sides of the community in Northern Ireland, Donegal and refugee teams from Sudan, Syria and Somalia.

As a boy, his dream was to be a professional footballer and that dream came true in 1981 when he signed for Chelsea, becoming the club's first black player .

He made his debut against Crystal Palace, and the then 20-year-old initially thought it was Palace fans that were racially abusing him - but the reality soon dawned. More than 40 years later, it's a memory which still haunts him.

"It was my own fans and yeah, that was a shock to the whole of my system, I didn't expect it," Paul Canoville told UTV.

"It continued for three years, that's what I had to battle through."

Young people from south and east Belfast came together on Friday to hear from Paul, and to train for a 'sport leaders award'.

It's part of a new initiative between Choice Housing and the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, which aims to build positive relationships, leadership, skills, and opportunities for young people while tackling issues such as racism and inequality at a community level.

“This has been a great experience for me coming back to Belfast and getting involved with young people who are learning to take a lead in their communities," Paul Canoville said.

"I know from my own experience that football and sport is a great way to bring people together, but perhaps more importantly it’s a pathway to learn skills and overcome challenges that you will face in life.

"These young people have a great opportunity now to progress in sports and be an inspiration to others, and I am pleased to be able to add my voice to the work of the Rio Ferdinand Foundation and Choice Housing to help make a difference here in Belfast, and I hope to come back again as the programme progresses."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.