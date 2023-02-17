Northern Ireland will receive £1.3m of funding to improve its green spaces, the UK's levelling up minister Dehenna Davison has announced.

The funding will help facilitate 26 projects that will see new trees planted, cycle paths and trails expanded, play parks improved, and a new King’s Garden developed to mark the coronation of King Charles later this year.

“This funding is going to all eleven councils in Northern Ireland and will support projects that visibly improve community facilities for everyone," said Ms Davison.

The announcement comes as part of Northern Ireland’s £127m share of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said: "it is fantastic that every council area across Northern Ireland will benefit".

The full list of approved projects are:

Antrim and Newtownabbey

£101,395 towards the development of a pleasure garden within Hazelbank Park, Newtownabbey to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Ards and North Down

£113,925 towards a playground at De Wind Drive in Comber, providing inclusive equipment for those children with disabilities.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

£152,191 towards five council owned play parks: Thornhill, Cline Road, Scarva, Ervine Place, Scotch Street.

Belfast City

£240,367 for installation of a new path and community garden in the Botanic Gardens and helping to create a learning facility for soil enhancement, food production and testing.

Causeway Coast and Glens

£98,600 to improve three currently derelict rural green spaces (Scally Park, Islandmore and Dromore Avenue) and refurbish one rural play area in Glenullin.

Derry City and Strabane

£104,944 contribution to Strathfoyle Greenway, a 2.7km long greenway, with street lighting controlled by a smart system to minimise energy consumption and impacts on wildlife.

Fermanagh and Omagh

£81,288 towards replacement of timber walkways at Killyfole Lough, a suite of signage and a nature trail interpretation biodiversity programme to include education booklets that link to the signage around the Lough.

Lisburn and Castlereagh

£103,752 towards a Community Garden and an intergenerational sports area in Lough Moss, Carryduff, disability access paths in Billy Neill MBE Country Park, Dundonald and tree planting to replace those with ash dieback disease in Lisburn New Cemetery.

Mid and East Antrim

£96,732 to enhance the basic infrastructure of five parks and open spaces across the borough.

Mid Ulster

£104,600 to restore multi-use trails, improved car and bicycle parking, vegetation clearance and seating and picnic areas in Drumcairne and Derrynoyd Forests.

Newry, Mourne and Down

£126,733 to improve the Fallows Trail, a circular walking route from Kilbroney Park through the forested areas of Rostrevor Forest.

