Police have made five arrests and seized thousands of pounds worth of suspected class A and B drugs following a number of searches in south Belfast.

A flat in the Raby Street area was searched by Paramilitary Crime Task Force detectives targeting west Belfast UDA drugs criminality on Friday morning.

A man aged 39 was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of class A and B drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Three other properties in Raby Street were also searched and further quantities of suspected class A and B drugs were recovered.

Three men aged 19, 41 and 62, and a 50-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs-related offences.

Police said around £6,000 in cash, £2,000 worth of suspected heroin, £1,500 worth of suspected cocaine and £2,000 of suspected cannabis was recovered.

"All five persons arrested as part of the joint operation remain in custody at this time," a spokesperson for the PSNI added.

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

