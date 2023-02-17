Friday's news headlines in Northern Ireland

Play Brightcove video

Man dies after assault on Sunday

A man died after he was assaulted in Newtownabbey in the early hours of Sunday.

Colin Crawley. Credit: PSNI

40-year-old Colin Crawley who was from the area was found unconscious on the Shore Road. He was taken to hospital for serious head injuries but has since passed away. Three men who were arrested have been released on bail. Police say they are investigating.

PM in Northern Ireland as Protocol deal looms

The Prime Minister is in Northern Ireland for meetings with the political parties, amid speculation that a deal on the Protocol could soon be struck.

Rishi Sunak will meet local party leaders on Friday morning before heading to Germany to meet EU leaders.

Rishi Sunak is in Belfast for talk with political leaders. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will meet European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic in Brussels. A UK government spokesperson said their meeting is part of ongoing engagement and constructive dialogue with the EU to find practical solutions that work for the people of Northern Ireland.

Funding helping vulnerable families

Funding worth over £100k from the Public Health Agency is helping the most vulnerable households. They have teamed up with Homeless Connect to deliver 'home starter packs' providing essential items.

The initiative has helped over 300 people here who have moved into new accommodation following a period of homelessness here.

Former Chelsea star to appear at east Belfast school

Former Chelsea player Paul Canoville will visit Ashfield Boys School in east Belfast as part of a charity football tournament.

Canoville will talk to guests about his own journey and footballing career.

