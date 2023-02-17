Jarlath Burns has been elected as the next president of the GAA.

The former Armagh captain, who led the county to the 1999 Ulster Senior Football title, was voted in on the first count at the Annual Congress.

He received 158 of the 277 ballots cast on Friday evening.

Burns, who is principal of St John’s High School in Bessbrook and has had success as a GAA player and administrator, said the role is an "enormous privilege."

“But it carries with it an immense responsibility,” he added.

"Particularly if you're from the six counties. I will exercise that as responsibly as I possibly can in everything I say and everything I do."

