A man has died three days after an assault in Newtownabbey.

Colin Crawley, 40, was found unconscious on the Shore Road with serious head injuries before being taken to hospital.

Police say he died in hospital on Wednesday following reports of an assault in the early hours of Sunday.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: "Two men, aged 28 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. While a third man, aged 36, was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and withholding information. All three were subsequently released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch. Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 123 of 12/02/23.”

