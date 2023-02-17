A 56-year-old man has been handed a life sentence after he admitted the January 2021 murder of Ballymoney man Steven Peck.

Mr Peck was found lying on a pathway with serious injuries close to the back of the Joey Dunlop leisure centre in Ballymoney on 3 January 2021.

The 33-year old was rushed to hospital but passed away a week later.

David Austin appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a videolink with HMP Maghaberry.

After confirming he could see and hear the court Austin, from Cherry Gardens in Ballymoney, was charged with murdering Mr Peck on 9 January 2021.

When the charge was put the Austin, he replied 'guilty.'

After confessing to the murder, Mr Austin was addressed by Mr Justice O'Hara, who imposed an immediate life sentence.

The senior judge told the defendant: "In light of the fact you have pleaded guilty to the murder of Mr Peck, I am obliged by law to impose a sentence of life imprisonment upon you - and I do so with effect from today.

"At a later stage in this case, there will be a Tariff hearing in which I will be presented with submissons and on foot of those I will decide what is the minimum period which you must serve in prison before you can be considered eligible for release by the Parole Commissioners."

When he was asked by the Judge, "do you understand this?", Austin replied "yes."

Several other people from the Ballymoney area have also been charged with offences linked to Mr Peck's murder. Their positions will be mentioned when the case is reviewed on March 31.

