Almost 200 jobs are at risk at a cold storage business called 'Americold' in Lurgan after a company restructure.

UTV understands 192 people are being made redundant, fifty of those will potentially be offered new contracts under the restructuring.

It is believed the jobs at risk include transport staff, such as drivers, garage workers and office employees.

It follows a number of long-serving staff members being axed in May last year.

John Martin from the Road Haulage Association said: "Considering goods still need to be transported, other local haulage companies will pick up that work and there will be opportunities of employment in these companies.

"The RHA continues to work with logistics companies ensuring they get the support they need during situations like this."

UTV has contacted Americold for a response.