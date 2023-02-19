Play Brightcove video

Eden Wilson has your headlines in Northern Ireland on Sunday 19 February.

LURGAN JOBS AT RISK

UTV can reveal almost 200 jobs are at risk at a cold storage business in Lurgan after a company restructure.

192 people are to be made redundant at 'Americold' - 50 will potentially be offered new contracts. It comes after a number of long-serving staff were let go in May last year.

The Road Haulage Association said "considering goods still need to be transported, other local haulage companies will pick up that work and there will be opportunities of employment" there.

UTV has contacted Americold for a response.

COLERAINE SHOOTING

A man in his 30s has been shot four times by masked men in Coleraine.

Police say the victim was forced into a car outside a house in the Richmond Drive area of the town, before being driven close to the Cloyfin Road where he was ordered to get out.

He was shot in his left knee and ankle, as well as his right calf and is now in hospital recovering from his injuries.

Police are appealing for information.

ARRESTS AFTER DERRY ALERT

A 34-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act, as a security alert cotinues in Londonderry.

A delivery driver's van was hijacked in the Hollymount Park area on Friday night, before a suspicious device was found on Corrody Road yesterday.

It has now been declared as a viable device and has been taken away for further examination.

Police say the suspect remains in custody.

JOHNSON WARNS PM AGAINST PROTOCOL 'MISTAKE'

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged his successor Rishi Sunak that it would be a great mistake to ditch the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

It's understood the EU is asking the Government to ditch the proposed legislation, which would give the UK the power to unilaterally scrap parts of the treaty.

It comes amid speculation that a deal to fix issues surrounding the post-Brexit arrangements could be announced early next week.

TITANIC MUSICAL TAKES TO THE STAGE

A Ballymoney actor is one of three local performers who will soon be touring the UK with "Titanic The Musical".

Chris Nevin has taken some time off from his day job as a teacher to pursue his dream of singing on stage.

GAA RESULTS

A late goal from Sean Quigley in the 71st minute snatched the victory for Fermanagh in a dramatic finish to their Division 3 thriller with Down.

Elsewhere it was a poor showing for Ulster sides - with Armagh, Tyrone and Donegal suffering defeats in their fixtures.

While Ulster champions Derry cemented their status as Division Two promotion favourites, with yesterday's 2-15 to 1-7 win over Meath.

IRISH FILM AT THE BAFTAS

And it's one of the biggest nights for film and television in the UK - and this year, Ireland will be well represented at the BAFTAs.

Films such as "The Banshees of Inisherin", "An Irish Goodbye" and the Irish language film "A Quiet Girl" are among those up for awards.

Rita Fitzgerald has all the latest ahead of the ceremony in London.

