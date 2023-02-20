A 10-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after he was knocked off his bike.

Police are investigating the road traffic collision in the Prince William Road area of Lisburn on Sunday 19 February.

Police said officers received a report at 2.15pm of a collision near the junction with the Knockmore Road, involving a black Audi Q3 car.

The boy was riding a red mountain bike just before it happened.

He was taken to hospital following the collision where he remains in a serious condition. The driver of the car was spoken to by officers at the scene. An investigation is underway and police would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them in Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 958 19/02/23.

