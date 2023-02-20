Play Brightcove video

Issues around Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol are not likely to be resolved this week, the DUP has said, despite optimism in Westminster that negotiators were close to a deal.

The party's Sammy Wilson rejected claims that significant progress had been made on fixing the controversial trading treaty, telling UTV News that a central issue was "not being dealt with".

Under the protocol, Northern Ireland is placed under EU law for trade reasons. The DUP says this must change before an agreement can be reached and it is refusing to enter a power-sharing government until it does.

Mr Wilson said: "Well, I think that the protocol and the issues around the protocol are not being dealt with fully at present.

"The most central issue, from which everything else stems, is the imposition of laws made in Brussels on Northern Ireland which removes any democratic responsibility from MLAs in Northern Ireland, which makes the law in Northern Ireland different than the law in the rest of the UK which then leads to trade restrictions having to be placed and border posts having to be built and firms not able to get supplies from the rest of the UK and increased transport costs etc.

"That central issue of EU law appears not to have been dealt with yet.

"We have made it quite clear, we are unionists we want to remain part of the United Kingdom, we want to be under UK law, not EU law, that's an immovable position for us and the government has to address that and it doesn't appear to have done so far."

Asked if a deal could be reached this week, he said "I don't think so" but accepted he had not seen the detail of any agreement.

"From what we know about those conversations, the central issue has not been addressed and needs to be addressed."

Mr Wilson's comments come as the UK appeared to inch closer to a deal over the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol after "productive" talks were held during an "intensive" phase of negotiations.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and the EU's Maros Sefcovic agreed to hold a face-to-face meeting in the coming days after a phone discussion on Monday.

Downing Street earlier insisted a "final deal" had not been struck as they seek an agreement that will satisfy the demands of the DUP.

However, No10 would not commit to giving MPs a vote on any potential deal as senior Tory Brexiteers stepped up warnings to Rishi Sunak not to give too much ground to the EU.

Mr Cleverly welcomed Monday's talks with the European Commission vice-president and tweeted: "Intensive work continues and we agreed to talk again in the coming days."

Mr Sefcovic described their video call, which was also joined by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, as a "productive" attempt to find joint solutions.

"Hard work continues. We've agreed to meet later this week," he tweeted.

Sources in Brussels said a location for their meeting had not been set, but welcomed it as a positive step in efforts to get a deal.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.