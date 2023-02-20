The Northern Ireland organ donation bill, known as Dáthí's Law after the young boy who's campaign has championed it, is set to considered by Westminster after a move by the Secretary of State.

Chris Heaton-Harris MP announced on Monday morning that he would table an amendment to a Executive Formation bill already before the House of Commons.

The Ammendment will allow Dáthí's law to be enacted by the NI Department of Health.

The move will be welcomed by the many campaigners for Dáthí's law, in particular the MacGabhann family who have worked to lobby for the Bill over recent years.

The Secretary of State said in an announcement on Monday morning that he had been "incredibly moved by Dáithí’s story and his family’s dedication. I know that the Party Leaders in Northern Ireland feel the same".

Mr Heaton-Harris described the UK government's move as "exceptional" and he urged the parties to restore the power-sharing institutions so that these decisions can be made locally.

Dáthí's law was at the centre of the most recent attempt to recall the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The Secretary of State had said it would take only one sitting of the Assembly to pass the law.

The Assembly meeting broke up after again failing to elect a Speaker.

The DUP's Paul Givan said during the debate in the Assembly that Dáthí's law was an issue that could be dealt with by Westminster.

Sinn Féín Vice-President Michelle O'Neill had said it was a "dereliction of duty" for MLA's to not take action and pass the law themselves.