The inquest into the deaths of five people in west Belfast in July 1972 will get underway at Laganside Court in Belfast on Monday.

Five Catholic residents were shot by the British Army in the Springhill/Blackrock area of west Belfast on 9/10 July 1972. Three of the victims were teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, and another was a priest who waved a white flag as he went to attend one of the injured.

The victims were 16-year-old John Dougal, 37-year-old Patrick Butler, Fr Noel Fitzpatrick, 42, David McCafferty, 15, and 13-year-old Margaret Gargan. Two others were injured.

McGurk's pub bombing families attend the inquest. Credit: UTV

Bloody Sunday families attend the inquest. Credit: UTV

This is the second inquest into the deaths and was directed by the Attorney-General for Northern Ireland following an application by the families.

An "open" verdict was recorded at the first inquest into the event, sometimes referred to as "the forgotten massacre", because it has been overshadowed by Bloody Sunday shooting a few months earlier; and the Ballymurphy massacre the previous year.

Those families are attending Monday's inquest to show their support for the Springhill families.

This inquest is included within the five-year legacy inquest plan.

