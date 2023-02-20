Play Brightcove video

Dáthí's law closing to being enacted after Secretary of State move

New organ donation laws for Northern Ireland are to go ahead after an intervention by the Secretary of State to bring forward an amendment to the Executive Formation Bill.

It'll allow a new opt out system for organ donation to become a reality. It follows a long campaign by Daithi MacGabhann's family.

Protocol negotiations continue as talk of deal continues

There could be a deal between the EU and UK this week on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

After over a year of negotiations, there's speculation that the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President of the EU Ursula Von Der Leyen could reach an agreement.

Yesterday former PM Boris Johnson said it would be a great mistake to ditch the Protocol Bill, which would give the UK powers to unilaterally scrap parts of the treaty.

Success for NI cinema at BAFTA awards

It was a huge night for Irish TV and film at the BAFTAs. The Northern Irish film 'An Irish Goodbye' won best British short film, while The Banshees of Inisherin was a big winner - picking up 4 awards.

People released following questioning over security alert in LondonderryA number of men have been released by Police after being questioned following a security alert in Londonderry at the weekend.

A delivery driver's van was hijacked in Hollymount park area before a viable device was found on Corrody road the next day close to where children were playing football.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.