Nine different rail campaign groups have come together to demand the Secretary of State release a review into rail travel and infrastructure in Northern Ireland.

The All-Island Rail Review was completed in the autumn of 2022 but cannot be released due to the collapse of power sharing.

The campaigners have sent a letter to Chris Heaton-Harris asking him to step in as NI Secretary and allow for the document to be released.

The review was announced in early 2021, and asked to consider how the rail network across the island of Ireland could be improved in a variety of ways including:

Promoting sustainable inter-city connectivity

Enhancing Regional and rural accessibility

Supporting balanced regional development

Fostering economic activity.

The review generated public interest, and there were over 8,000 contributions during the consultation period.

The engineering consultants Arup were awarded the contract, and carried out the consultation and the final review, which was completed in the autumn of 2022.

As the report had had the support of two different infrastructure ministers during the course of its completion, the campaigners claim in their letter that there is "sufficient political cover" for the report.

The campaigners believe the study "will make a vital contribution towards the planning andfunding of infrastructure across this island for decades to come".

In response to a request for comment, an NIO spokesperson said, "We are considering the correspondence and will respond in due course.

"The all island rail review is led by the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland, and the Department of Transport in Ireland.

"Responsibility for infrastructure is devolved in Northern Ireland. The Secretary of State’s key priority is the restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive and a fully functioning Northern Ireland Assembly, so that important matters, such as infrastructure, can be addressed by those elected to do so."

