Tributes have been paid to the veteran journalist Henry McDonald who passed away at the age of 57 over the weekend.

Mr McDonald died in Belfast Royal Victoria Hospital and had been diagnosed with cancer.

He was political editor of the News Letter for the last year, and had written for a wide range of publications, including the Guardian and the Observer, as well as publishing a number of books.

News Letter editor Ben Lowry said they were devastated by the news of Mr McDonald's death saying it left a "major hole in the paper".

Mr Lowry also extended the deepest sympathies of all the staff to Mr McDonald's family.

Political editor of the Belfast Telegraph Suzanne Breen remembered Henry McDonald as being "everything a journalist should be".

"Brimming with character, curiosity, talent and a commitment to truth-telling no matter who it upset."

UTV presenter Paul Clark said he was deeply saddened by the news, and remembered Henry McDonald as being "incredibly helpful" when working on a documentary.

UTV's former political editor Ken Reid said on twitter that he is also a patient on the ward that Mr McDonald "spent his final hours".

He described speaking to Mr McDonald's sister Cathy as a "privilege", and shared his regard for "a fellow Evertonian and Redman".

Cliftonville Football Club - who Mr McDonald also supported - also paid tribute.

It said: "A respected journalist and author of some repute, Henry was a regular face at Solitude across many decades and, indeed, did not let his recent battle with illness keep him away from supporting his beloved Reds. "We extend our deepest sympathies to Henry’s family and many friends at this very difficult time. May he rest in peace."

