Máirtín MacGabhann's face is brighter, he can't stop smiling.

Máirtín received a phonecall from the Secretary of State on Sunday evening to tell him that the government was prepared to push Daithi's law through Westminster.

With a cheeky smile on his face, Máirtín recounted the phone call with Chris Heaton-Harris.

"I don't usually take calls on a Sunday night but I made an exception for the Secretary of State."

Mr Heaton-Harris told Mr MacGabhann that he had good news for the family.

"He said because of the impact that Dáithí and our family had on him... he said the government would now be tabling an amendment which means that the speaker should take it... and that it could event get Royal Assent by as soon as March 6 which would give us a go live date in early Summer."

The MacGabhann family have been campaigning for a change in organ donation law in Northern Ireland since their son Dáithí was told he needed a heart transplant.

Dáithí's law, for an opt out register for donors, was passed by Stormont last year.

However, because the executive and the assembly haven't been functioning since the DUP walkout in protest over the Protocol, Dáithí's law has not been fully implemented as originally planned.

The Secretary of State has been under pressure in recent weeks to step in and push the legislation through Westminster.

Chris Heaton-Harris met the MacGabhann family earlier this month, but he continued to insist the easiest and fastest way to resolve the issue was for Stormont to return and pass the law.

A recall of the assembly last week saw the DUP fail to elect a speaker and it was clear the law would not progress at Stormont any time soon.

However, following a call with Máirtín MacGabhann last night, the Secretary of State released a statement this morning confirming that he was prepared to step in.

Chris Heaton-Harris said: “I have been incredibly moved by Dáithí’s story and his family’s dedication. I know that the party Leaders in Northern Ireland feel the same. In recognition of just how important this issue is, I have decided to bring forward an amendment to the Executive Formation Bill which will allow for the overdue legislation to be made by the NI Department of Health and see this change to the law become a reality.

“I would like to reiterate that, if the amendment is selected, the UK Government’s intervention here is exceptional. Decisions such as these should be being taken by locally-elected decision-makers."

Máirtín MacGabhann added: "To get that call last night, it's so emotional, even now I'm very emotional, it hasn't sunk in. I'm very proud, I'm very proud of Dáithí of course, I'm proud of Dáithí everyday but especially today and I'm proud of ourselves."

Dáithí and his parents are now preparing to travel to London to see the legislation progress on Wednesday.

They plan to make the most of it with some special sightseeing scheduled too.

The family will do it all with a renewed spring in their step and wide smiles on their faces.

