A woman was dragged from her car and punched in the head during a robbery in Belfast, police have said.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested following the incident in the north of the city in the early hours of Monday morning (February 20).Sergeant Rice said: “At approximately 12.30am we received a report that a woman had been robbed the Castleton Gardens area of the city.

“The victim was dragged from her car and threatened with a hammer before being punched in the head and a sum of money taken from her.“Officers attended and arrested the man on suspicion of robbery. He remains in police custody at this time."Sgt Rice added: “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 33 of 20/02/23."Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. "You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."

