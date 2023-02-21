Play Brightcove video

Striking healthcare workers on the picket lines have told UTV "enough is enough".

Thousands of healthcare staff and teachers staged a joint day of strike action on Tuesday in a row over pay and conditions.

It is the largest coordinated strike action in over a decade.

Healthcare workers marched from hospital picket lines to join mass rallies in Belfast and the north west.

Christina McAnea is the General Secretary of UNISON: "We don't want to be out on strike today but we need to send a very loud clear message of defiance to our politicians that enough is enough, that we're not prepared to put up with any more."

"What we're seeing just now is the worst waiting lists ever, the biggest number of vacancies in the NHS ever and pay at an all-time low compared to what it was say twenty years ago.

"People are quite rightly leaving jobs they love in the NHS because they can get more money working in a supermarket or working in an Amazon warehouse, that shouldn't be the case.

"The NHS is on its knees, it's utter chaos, not just in the NHS but across public services and it's time public sector workers got a decent pay increase."

In a statement the Department of Health said: "The ongoing industrial action is undoubtedly impacting on patient care."The Department of Health fully understands the frustration of staff across health and social care, who have worked in extremely challenging circumstances over the last three years and continue to do so."This a national dispute which is only resolvable at national level. Northern Ireland has a policy of pay parity with England HSC workers covered by the Agenda for Change framework. Given that policy position, the absence of Ministers and current budgetary realities, there is no scope for a resolution at local level." During the strike action UTV witnessed one paramedic turning down an emergency category 2 call.

Category 2 calls can include potential stroke patients.

Tyrone Smyth explained why it was a difficult decision: "As a member of the UNITE union we have decided today in this strike to participate in category 1 calls only due to the orders from the union.

"We don't want to see patients suffering because of strike action but at the end of the day we have to take a stand somewhere and unfortunately as the union has decided to respond to cat 1 calls only today."

The Ambulance Service said there were delays but it tried to attend calls as soon as possible. It warned disruption could continue for days.

Schools were closed until noon but then reopened to provide free school meals.

The Department of Education spokesperson said: “Active engagement has been taking place for many months between Management Side and Teachers’ Side of the Teachers’ Negotiating Committee (TNC) on a teachers’ pay settlement for 2021/22 and 2022/23.

"However, it is important to note these negotiations are taking place at a time of growing and unprecedented financial pressures within the education sector which continue to adversely impact schools, staff and ultimately children and young people.“Management Side remains committed to continuing meaningful, active engagement with Trade Union colleagues to reach a resolution and ensure our teachers are fairly remunerated.”

