The Housing Executive is raising its rents by 7% from April, equating to an average weekly increase of £4.86.

The rent hike will not affect the most vulnerable, who make up 78% of tenants. Their bills will be covered by benefit support or universal credit.

The remaining 22%, which is around 18,000 people or couples, will now pay an average weekly rent of £69.49 to £74.35.

Grainia Long, Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, told UTV: "The decision was taken by the Department for Communities and not taken lightly following a recommendation from the Housing Executive board.

"It's an important decision because rent pays for services and as a landlord, the Housing Executive is solely dependent on rent to invest in properties and homes to keep our tenants safe, warm and dry.

"That balance between investment in homes and affordability for tenants is really really important."

The Housing Executive said a further rent freeze would mean a cut to services, considering the current rate of inflation.

Last year, the Housing Executive invested over £190million in maintaining and improving homes and says it is on track to invest over £200m this year.

Ms Long said if any tenants are concerned about the raise in rent, to contact them immediately for financial help.

"Any concerns whatsoever, contact your patch manager in the Housing Executive and we will ensure that our financial inclusion team is there for you."

