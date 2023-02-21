A 43-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault on an ambulance worker.

The assault happened on the Circular Road in Larne, on Monday 20 February.

The man is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday 16 March.

Police said all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

