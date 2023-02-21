A man has been released by police investigating a security alert in Londonderry over the weekend.

The man, aged 34, was questioned by police investigating an attempted hijacking in the Hollymount Park area on Friday evening, and the subsequent discovery of a suspicious object in the Corrody Road area on Saturday.

The device was declared viable after police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene.

The explosive was left close to homes and a sports area where children were playing football.

All four people arrested over the weekend by police investigating the hijacking and security alert have since been released from custody.

