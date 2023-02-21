Play Brightcove video

An Irish man who is helping displaced people in Turkey and Syria has told UTV of the "mental trauma" people are experiencing, as another earthquake hit the border.

On Monday evening, buildings shook and crumbled in the Hatay region of Turkey, as a 6.4 magnitude quake struck.

Tremors were felt as far as Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

With many now evacuated from buildings and living in tents, only 3 people died. However over 200 more were injured.

It comes just two weeks after an earthquake killed around 45,000 people across Syria and Turkey.

Kieran McConville, who works for Concern Worldwide, was travelling back from Syria on Monday night when the earthquake struck.

"A lot of the building that we had seen that were damaged in the city that we visited in Aleppo subsequently collapsed," said Kieran.

One of the teams was working in Hatay when the tremors began.

"It's a very frightening experience, you know? The ground moves under your feet, it just strips away all your preconceived notions of the earth being solid and yeah, this has set people back really badly," said Kieran.

"Thankfully the casualties from last night's earthquake weren't as bad as it could have been but the mental trauma and the stress this has put on people is very unwelcome and very traumatising for them."

