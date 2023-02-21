Police said searches in Newtownards on Monday were part of an investigation into the East Belfast UVF.

Two searches were conducted in the Co Down town by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF).

Electronic devices were discovered in the searches, with police seizing them for examination.

The PSNI said that the searches demonstrate the PCTF's "dedication to tackling crime linked to paramilitaries".

