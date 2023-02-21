Play Brightcove video

Day of action as health workers and teachers strike

Strike action is set to cause disruption across education and health care settings on Tuesday.

Teachers, health care staff and ambulance workers will take to the picket lines.

The majority of teachers will walk out until midday. Four teachers unions will take action.

It's the first time four teaching unions have taken industrial action. Meanwhile health and social care workers start the first of two day's worth of strikes,.

The mass industrial action was agreed by unions as part of their ongoing fight over a call for increased pay and better working conditions.

Prime Minister to meet with Cabinet amid Protocol negotiations

The Prime Minister will hold a cabinet meeting amid growing anticipation the UK and EU are about to agree a deal on the northern ireland protocol.

It's hoped a fresh settlement would secure a return to powersharing at Stormont.

Rishi Sunak is said to face a potential battle with some MPs members of his own party as he tries to satisfy and the DUP over any agreement.

Emergency domestic abuse scheme to be extended

An emergency domestic abuse help scheme is to be piloted at some Jobs and Benefits Offices here. People can get help by asking 'FOR ANI'.

The codeword means 'Action Needed Immediately'. Pharmacies have been running the scheme since January 21.

It is now being extended to Jobs and Benefits sites in Armagh, Andersonstown, Larne and Lisnagelvin. The Department for Commuities says four offices will host the scheme.

New woodland opens in Co Down

A remembrance woodland has opened in Billy Neil Country Park for families bereaved by the loss of a pregnancy or death of a child.

Thirty-two trees have been planted to date by the Forget-Me-Not Bereaved Parents Liaison Group.

The site, which is located close to the Ulster Hospital, is expected to hold a total of 100 trees when the project is complete.

