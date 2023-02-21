Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill has encouraged both the UK Government and the EU to reach a deal to resolve problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol sooner rather than later.

Ms O'Neill was speaking after spending the morning meeting businesses along side party colleague Conor Murphy.

She said: "Obviously I want to see a resolution sooner rather than later, I think now is the time for that to be done, we are in this limbo period for far too long.

"But I am also very sensitive to the fact that we are hopefully at the end point of a negotiation so all I would say is I would encourage both sides to reach that final point as soon as possible to find a resolution and let's get on with taking advantage of the protocol," she added.

There had been speculation that the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was preparing to reveal a deal to his cabinet today and to then present the agreement with the EU to parliament.

It became clear on Monday, however, that those plans were quickly unravelling with both the DUP and ERG members in the Conservative Party raising concerns about possible elements of a deal with the EU.

There have been reports that government ministers could resign if the Prime Minister does not gain support across his party and the DUP for whatever he agrees with the EU.

During a short press conference in Belfast city centre, Michelle O'Neill played down the fact that her party and others were bystanders in the current situation.

She said: "This has always been an issue between both the British Government and the EU side, they are the two negotiating partners, so it's for them to reach an agreement.

"We have made our view very clear, we know that we need to maintain the protocol and its protections, particularly the all island economy, the protection of the Good Friday Agreement, but alongside that we are very relaxed and want to see those things that are working, those need to be maintained," she added.

"And the things that need to be smoothed out, that's what also needs to be achieved in these discussions."

Following talks with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said discussions "continue at high intensity".

"We remain in close touch, focused on finding joint solutions," he said.

