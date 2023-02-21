Play Brightcove video

It looks like the UK and EU are on the cusp of agreeing a new deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

We often hear about how any such agreement will need to satisfy the DUP's seven tests if it is to get Stormont's largest unionist party to agree to return to power sharing.

The criteria refer to the impact the post-Brexit trading arrangements have on Northern Ireland's constitutional place within the UK, and demand an end to any red tape on NI-bound goods from GB.

That's the political stance from the DUP - but what do businesses say?

Although many report a smooth transition and have welcomed access to the single market, some do say that a new deal could help them.

View From Stormont has been speaking to representatives from five industries which have been vocal about the practical issues which they want a deal to resolve.

AM Logistics is a haulage company based in Larne Harbour.

They transport goods for a number of big household names. Commercial director Sarah Hards says any deal that helps reduce the bureaucratic hurdles they face when shipping goods across the Irish Sea would be ideal.

“We would really want to see the removal of customs declarations," she said.

“There have been talks of a green lane versus a red lane, with the green lane I think they would be removing some of the requirements for the likes of SPS goods (Sanitary and Phytosanitary) but the customs declarations will still remain for those day to day goods that are coming in, from toothbrushes for gym equipment.”

Una McElhinney runs Urban Pharmacy on Belfast’s Dublin Road with her husband Cliff.

She says that “an already difficult job" has become "nearly impossible in some cases” because of weekly supply chain issues.

Community Pharmacy chief Gerard Greene spoke to View From Stormont in the couple’s business.

He explained that the supply issues may not be attributable to Brexit and the Protocol - but they also may well be.

“This is a problem that is being experienced right across the UK and there are a number of factors, some of which may be global issues, some of which may be EU Exit related,” adding that the reasons are hard to “differentiate”.

He continued: “The one thing Community Pharmacy needs [from any deal] is certainty about getting supplies of medicine so we would hope that any arrangement… enhances the flow of medicines into the UL and NI.”

The NI Retail Consortium’s members include most high street shop names.

“Fundamentally, it’s about practicality and trust,” he said, when asked what retailers tell him they want from the deal.

Like Community Pharmacy, he admits that reports of empty supermarket shelves can be caused by a number of factors, one of which could be the rules resulting from departure from the EU.

“Whatever deal is reached at a political level, we have to know that at a practical level, a day to day level, it doesn’t involve vast amounts of paperwork and that goods can be moved freely across from one side of the Irish Sea to the other.”

On a Carrickfergus farm overlooking Belfast Lough, Edward Adamson breeds pedigree sheep including Dutch Spotted.

“The problem is that after Brexit, GB has been treated like a third country, so movements are ok from NI to GB, but GB to NI are severely restricted.

“We can’t get to sales and bring them home for six months if we don’t sell them.”

The National Sheep Association rep also explained that potato farmers face similar issues in getting new lines in.

Outlining what would help, he said he backs the green lane idea for stock that is destined for NI and will not be continuing on to the Republic, as this would allow him to get his sheep back home.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will hold a cabinet meeting amid growing anticipation the deal is nigh.

Rishi Sunak is said to face a potential battle with some MPs members of his own party as he tries to satisfy both them and the DUP over any agreement.

