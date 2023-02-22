Alliance Party MLA Patricia O'Lynn is to step down as an MLA next month, it has been announced.

She is taking up a new role with Queen's University in Belfast, having completed a PhD with the institution in July 2022.

Ms O'Lynn won a surprise victory in the May 2022 Assembly election, getting in on the sixth count over DUP veteran Mervyn Storey.

Prior to serving as an MLA, Ms O'Lynn had been a councillor for Ballymena from May 2019.

She said it had "been an honour to serve" North Antrim and Ballymena as a representative during her time in politics, while saying that the "ongoing impasse" had been "frustrating".

Ms O'Lynn added that "it has been a privilege and I will continue representing my constituents fully while I remain in the role.

"I thank every person who voted for me and for Alliance locally in previous years and assure them they will continue to be represented by my successor.

"I wish to pay tribute to my Alliance colleagues, party members and also my staff, who have worked hard for people right across the constituency. "

Alliance party leader Naomi Long said she was very sorry to see "a colleague and a friend" leave her role as a MLA, describing Ms O'Lynn as a "huge loss" to the party and the Assembly.

“It is undoubtedly a difficult and uncertain time for many in politics," said Mrs Long, "due to the ongoing impasse.

"Patricia will be hugely missed but I am confident Alliance will continue to build on its recent superb results across North Antrim and on the sterling work Patricia has carried out as an advocate for a united community there.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Alliance team, I wish her every success and happiness in her new role.”

