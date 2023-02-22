Northern Irish eateries have scooped three prizes and over 20 nominations from the Irish Takeaway awards.

Belfast's The Sphinx has been named Kebab of the Year and Londonderry's Bejing House has won Chinese Takeaway of the Year.

There was also some green awards, with Warke's Deli in Portstewart getting Vegetarian Takeaway of the Year and Scoper's of Dundrum picking up the Sustainability Award.

More than 20 other takeaways from NI were nominated, commended or awarded across the entire shortlist.

Derry has reaffirmed it's takeaway credentials, with four outlets shortlisted or winning awards.

Barr's Traditional Takeaway had it's frying prowess promoted with a nomination for Onion Ring of the Year.

Co Down's Bangor appears to be the Breakfast capital of Ireland with both Harvest Jack's and the Red Berry Coffee House commend in the Breakfast Takeaway of the Year category.

Restaurants in Belfast, Dundalk and Strabane were highly commended in the best Indian prize.

Bushmills' The Hip Chip represented the North Coast's frying abilities by making the final four of the Fish and Chips takeaway prize.

And Belfast's Little Mexican Deli showed great versatility by being commended in both the Burrito of the Year and the King of Wings categories.

