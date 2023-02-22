Daniel Duffy: President-elect Burns the perfect fit for the GAA

He was a leader on the pitch for Armagh, and in 12 months time Jarlath Burns will be leading the entire GAA following his election victory at congress on Friday evening.

Three years on from missing out to Larry McCarthy, Burns secured the position in a landslide victory.

It's an exciting appointment for the GAA.

Burns captained Armagh to the Ulster Senior Football Championship in 1999, and has since become principal of St Paul's High School, Bessbrook.

He's become a a role model not only for aspiring players, but also for people within his community.

My first memory of the President-elect was visiting my sister at the Gaeltacht in Loch an Iúir, in County Donegal, where Burns was principal during the summer.

Hundreds of children descended on the townland for a few weeks to make friends, learn Irish and enjoy the craic along the way.

In the days before mobile phones, many of the pupils used the phone in his office to call home from remote Loch an lúir to receive their GCSE exam results.

He is still a trustee at the school in Donegal to this day, and given his long association with the college over the years, thousands of people have been guided by Burns and have a real affiliation to him.

His tenure will begin in February 2024, and there will inevitably be changes during his three year term.

Despite recent successes, the Association cannot stand still.

One of Burns' stated goals is to see the integration of the LGFA and Camogie Association under the umbrella of the GAA.

The idea has been in discussion for many years and the women's associations have been hugely successful.

Women's Gaelic football and Camogie have seen records attendances at Croke Park at their respective All-Ireland Finals, and the games have grown notably overseas.

All gaelic games falling under one banner will help to grow the sport, and promote inclusivity and equality.

The Casement Park saga still rumbles on in 2023. Burns hopes that the construction of the West Belfast stadium will get underway sooner rather than later, not only because Antrim GAA needs its spiritual home back, but also because it would help attract more participants to the sport.

Casement Park is not the only stadium which needs investment though. Many grounds across Ireland have become outdated and are in need of modernisation.

In recent times it has become apparent that there is a lack of pitches for teams to train and play matches.

One example of this is the relatively new East Belfast GAA club, which finds itself training in various places across Belfast and further afield.

That could be seen as a good problem as it indicates how participation is on the rise, but if teams can't find somewhere to play, players will consider other sports.

A solution to this could require investment from government and it is a problem faced by many sports on the island, not only the GAA.

Inclusivity is one of the values of the GAA, but in Northern Ireland gaelic games are viewed by many as 'not the sport for us'.

With the presidency not going to a Northern Irishman since Peter Quinn in 1991, the outreach to other communities may not always have been top priority in this part of the world.

But Burns-who has lived here throughout his life-will take a different approach.

In his role as principal at St. Paul's he has welcomed the Orange Order to the college to help pupils learn about the Unionist culture, and similar invitations have been reciprocated, reaching out the hand of friendship.

We all have to share this place and sport is a powerful tool in promoting cross-community relations. It brings people together regardless of differences.

Jarlath Burns is someone whose track record displays a genuine commitment to bringing communities together in NI.

His task now is to use his tenure at the head of the of the GAA, which begins in 12 months time, to further these goals..

It will be an exciting term for all of the GAA but particularly within Northern Ireland and Ulster.

