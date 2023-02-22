Police investigating the murder of Liam Christie in Antrim last October have arrested a man. The 58-year-old was arrested, in the Belfast area, on suspicion of murder and possession of firearms with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody at this time. Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “Liam Christie, who was 44-years-old, was found dead in a house in the Craighill area of Antrim on Thursday 20 October 2022. He had been shot a number of times at close range.

Police described the killing as a "brutal execution".

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information to please come forward. I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage from the Ballycraigy Estate or surrounding areas between 7am on Wednesday 19 October and 12pm the following day.” “Please call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 310 of 20/10/22. Alternatively information can be provided, with 100% anonymity, to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org” Information, including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R26-PO1

