Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker has talked down rumours of him resigning if a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol does not remove the influence of the European Court of Justice.

Mr Baker who is a former chair of the European Research Group (ERG) attending an ERG meeting earlier this week, where there was concern over the government selling out on promises to remove the influence of the ECJ in any Protocol deal.

The ECJ currently oversees the transfer of goods in and out of Northern Ireland bound for the European Union.

When asked by our reporter Marc Mallet if the Prime Minister could count on his support with regards to a 'watered down' protocol deal, Mr Baker said: "We can't get into a conversation about speculation of what's in the press.

"I'm delighted to be part of Rishi Sunak's government, and he's going to enjoy my loyalty.

"I think the Prime Minister knows, as everybody does, that any deal has got to meet everyone's legitimate interests, legitimate interests of Unionists and Eurosceptics and Ireland and the European Union.

"That's what I think everybody's working towards in a spirit of goodwill so any kind of talk about drama within the Conservative Party is very, very premature."

Mr Baker refused to give a clear answer on whether he would resign if he disagreed with the contents of any protocol deal.

The former ERG chair said "I want the Prime Minister to be able to succeed in this negotiation.

"I'm one of his ministers. I'm going to give him every support".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.