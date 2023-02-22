Off-duty police officer shot in Omagh

The PSNI have confirmed an off-duty police officer has been shot in Omagh, County Tyrone.

The officer was attacked at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, according to security sources.

There are unconfirmed reports the officer was shot a number of times and they has been taken to hospital in Londonderry for treatment.

A local MLA said he was shot in front of young people during football coaching session.

His condition is not known.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 8.02pm following reports of an incident in the Slievard area of Killyclogher.

“NIAS dispatched a Rapid Response Paramedician Emergency Crew and an ambulance officer to the incident,” a spokesperson said.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital.”

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his heart goes out to the family of the officer.

In a tweet he said: We condemn outright the cowards responsible for this. These terrorists have nothing to offer and they must be brought to justice. We stand with the PSNI.Ulster Unionist Party MLA Tom Elliott has indicated the officer was shot in front of young people at a football coaching session.

“Despicable, cowardly action. No place in society for this,” he tweeted.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said:

“The brutal attack on a police officer in Omagh this evening is a chilling reminder of the horrifying violence that criminal gangs are willing to visit on the people of Northern Ireland.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of my SDLP colleagues are with the man and with the paramedics, doctors, nurses and police colleagues looking after him at this time.

In the face of appalling violence that has no place in modern Ireland, their bravery and selfless dedication to service is an enduring reminder that for every individual determined to tear us apart, there are hundreds more committed to defending our peace and all those who live under it.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

