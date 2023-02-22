Two police officers have been injured after a man lunged at them with a knife in County Antrim.

The PSNI said the two officers were responding to reports that a 38-year-old man had assaulted two people in the Greenvale Park area of Antrim on Tuesday, when they were attacked.

The man was subsequently arrested and remains in police custody.

Police say the man continued to be aggressive towards the officers when they arrived at the scene before lunging at them with a knife.

The two officers were subsequently injured while detaining the man.

He was arrested on suspicion of numerous offences, including assault on police, common assault and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in police custody at this time.

Chief Inspector David Gray said: "Thankfully on this occasion, all the officers involved felt well enough to remain on duty, but this was a frightening ordeal for officers who are simply doing their job, again highlighting the risks our officers take on a daily basis to keep communities safe.

"Assaults on our officers are unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Last week, the PSNI revealed that the number of assaults on police officers in Northern Ireland had reached a five-year high - with more than 900 recorded attacks in less than 12 months.

The Police Federation said the figures showed it was essential that tasers are rolled out to all frontline officers.

