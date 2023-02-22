On-street parking tarriffs in Belfast, Lisburn and Newry are set to rise from 1 April.

The increase will see charges in Belfast City Centre rise by 40p per hour to £1.60.

In Newry, prices will increase by 20p to £0.80 an hour and in Lisburn they will go up by 20p to £1.00 an hour.

The on-street parking tariffs in the Controlled Parking Zones (CPZs) in Belfast, Lisburn and Newry were last increased in February 2017.

The Department for Infrastructure cited ongoing pressure on public funding, and the need to support the carbon reductions in the Climate Change Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 as the main reasons for the rise.

