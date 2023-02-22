Police have named the pedestrian who died in a collision in Antrim as Daniel Duffy.

Known as Danny, the 42-year-old died after being hit by a vehicle in the Randalstown Road area.

The incident occurred just after 10pm on Tuesday 14 February.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision of has footage of it, to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.