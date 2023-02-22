Belfast Harbour Police have launched an investigation following a death on Monday.

Police said a crew member of a container ship berthed at Victoria terminal 3 passed away after an incident in the Milewater basin area.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance service was called to the scene just after 11pm.

A rapid response paramedic and three emergency crews were sent to the incident.

After being initially assessed and treated at the scene, the crew member was taken the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Belfast Harbour Police have confirmed that the individual has since passed away and they are investigating.

