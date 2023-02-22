Play Brightcove video

It’s not everyday you bump into Volodymr Zelenskyy in a war zone.

But that’s what happened to Peter Jennings from the Waterside in Londonderry as he delivered aid to civilians in Ukraine.

As Peter unloaded a lorry near the town of Bacha he unexpectedly crossed paths with the Ukrainian President.

He was suddenly surrounded by armed soldiers as a man got out of an armoured vehicle.

At first Peter did not recognize the man but it was President Zelenskyy on a visit to the war ravaged town.

The Ukrainian President asked Peter who he was and what he was doing and personally presented him with a medal for bringing humanitarian aid.

Peter told UTV, “You could see the gratitude on his face and I told him it is not me on my own who sent this, it is the people of Northern Ireland who sent this.

I’ll hold the medal and I’ll keep it but it’s not for me.

Peter has driven nearly 30 trucks packed with humanitarian supplies into Ukraine since the Russian invasion began a year ago.

His wife’s family are from Ukraine and he felt compelled to help.

Peter set up Derry Ukraine Aid and drives trucks packed full with food, clothes and essentials donated by people in Northern Ireland to civilians living in areas which have seen some of the heaviest fighting.

But rapidly rising fuel costs make it increasingly difficult to send lorries to Ukraine.A one way trip can cost up to £4,500 pounds.

“Raising the money for the fuel now is the main thing,” said Peter, “But we are worried that we won’t be able to carry on."

Despite the horrors he’s witnessed Peter is determined to continue his humanitarian journeys.He says he won’t give up because the people of Ukraine deserve all the help they can get.

