Dáithí's law to progress through House of Commons

A Bill to extend the deadline for holding a fresh Assembly election and introduce regulations for a new organ donation law is to pass through the House of Commons.

Daithi's law is named after the 6 year old from Belfast who is waiting for a heart transplant.

The new law would mean an opt-out organ donation system could become law by early March.

DUP Leader says protocol progress possible with changes

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said a deal that would allow a return to power-sharing is still possible in the coming days but will need further concessions from Brussels.

The DUP leader says he has been encouraged by the progress in talks between the UK government and EU.

Red Cross scheme to address health inequalities launches

The Red Cross and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are to work together in nearly two hundred thousand pound partnership to support those who may be isolated or experiencing health inequalities.

The one-year pilot will help people within Belfast and the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust areas.

Red Cross says it the one year pilot will help those who have nowhere to turn and to relieve pressures on the health system.

Protests against SWAH services being scaled back

Campaigners trying to save services at the South Western Acute Hospital took to Enniskillen Town Hall last night to express their feelings to local councillors. A rally was held outside before the council meeting.

The Western Trust said last December it would be suspending emergency general surgery.

