A man who has known senior PSNI officer John Caldwell since he was a boy spoke of how he works tirelessly to serve the community.

Erroll Thompson, a councillor on the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has said the attempted murder of the Detective Chief Inspector was a "reckless act of terrorism".

He described himself as a close friend saying he knew since he was around 13.

The senior policeman was off duty when he was shot by three masked men at a sports complex in his hometown Omagh. He had been coaching youth football and was with his son at the time.

Mr Thompson said: "I know his family, He was born and raised just outside Omagh and he was a resident of Omagh town.

"I've known him for years and I would call him a close friend. John was very, very professional in his job and cared a lot for the community, obviously what he was doing here last night, coaching football.

"And for this to happen at this time, it's a reckless act of terrorism. John would've been well known in Omagh and about our area. Everybody knew him.

"There's quite a bit of anger and frustration as to what has happened here last night. The shock and disbelief.

He said it was "a total deep shock" when he learned it was his friend who had been the victim.

"The fact it was a police officer at all, the fact it happened but that I actually knew the person for all those years, I just find it very very hard to take in," he said.

DCI Caldwell was at a football training session and had been putting balls in the boot of his car with his son when the gunmen attacked.

Three men aged 38, 45, 47 have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer in Co Tyrone.

The arrests were made in Omagh and Coalisland in Co Tyrone.

Mr Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the attack on Wednesday evening and underwent surgery overnight.

