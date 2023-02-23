Coleraine Football Club says it plans to appeal a 10-match ban for player Jamie Glackin.

It's understood the ban relates to an alleged breach of rule 27.2 of the Irish Football Association’s Disciplinary Code.

The rule states: "Anyone who offends the dignity of a person or group of persons through contemptuous, discriminatory or denigratory words or actions concerning disability, gender or sexual orientation shall be suspended for a minimum of 10 matches."

A statement from the club said: "Coleraine FC have been made aware by the Irish FA Disciplinary Code in relation to a ten match ban for Jamie Glackin.

"The club can confirm that they will appeal the decision. No further statement will be made at this time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.