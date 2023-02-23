The chairman and secretary of Beragh Swifts FC say the club is in shock following the attempted murder of police officer John Caldwell.

DCI Caldwell remains in a critical condition in hospital after he was shot a number of times at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday evening.

He had been off-duty, coaching youth football at the time.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell Credit: Jonathan McCambridge/PA

"I've known John a lifetime through the football, so to hear it was John and to know it was his family was just devastating news," said Beragh Swifts secretary Shirley Hawks.

"Just feels surreal this morning, it's hard to come to terms with it.

"It was such shocking news that someone out where there should be enjoyment, that anyone would walk up and try to take your life. It just takes us back."

She said the club has been in contact with DCI Caldwell's family.

Beragh Swifts chairman Richard Lyons added: "John's a great guy, busy man - he doesn't have to be giving up his time to take youth football but he does.

"He'll have a laugh, he'll be straight. He's a straight talker, just overall good guy.

"If he met you in the street you certainly wouldn't be walking by him - he enjoys a laugh, tell a good yarn, good fun to be around.

"There's a lot of shock, and I really don't think we've even got into it yet. We're wishing John a speedy recovery, just waiting on news all the time."

Widespread condemnation has followed the attack and police have said their primary focus is on the dissident republican New IRA.

Three men aged 38, 45, 47 have been arrested.

